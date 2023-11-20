Latin American leaders react to Argentina election result

The following are reactions from current and former Latin American presidents to the election of libertarian economist Javier Milei in Argentina's presidential runoff on Sunday.

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"I am a man of democracy, and I value nothing more than the popular verdict. I trust that tomorrow we can start working with Javier Milei to guarantee an orderly transition."

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

"Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated on election day in an orderly and peaceful manner. I wish the new government good luck and success."

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

"The extreme right has won in Argentina. It is the decision of its society. Sad for Latin America and we'll see ... Neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society. It cannot respond to humanity's current problems."

CHILEAN PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC

"I salute Javier Milei for his victory and Sergio Massa for his worthy recognition of defeat. I wish the Argentine people the best and know that they will always have our respect and support. As president of Chile, I will work tirelessly to keep our sister nations united and collaborating for the well-being of all."

URUGUAYAN PRESIDENT LUIS LACALLE POU

"I salute President-elect Javier Milei. We have much to work on together and improve our bilateral relations."

PERU'S PRESIDENT DINA BOLUARTE'S OFFICE

"Peru expresses its warm congratulations to Javier Milei for his election as president of the Argentine Republic. Wishing him the greatest success in his administration, Peru renews its commitment to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries."

FORMER BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

"Congratulations to the Argentine people for Javier Milei's victory. Hope will shine again in South America. May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress and freedom come back to all of us." REUTERS