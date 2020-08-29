Latest mask rules around the world

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea's capital Seoul on Monday mandated the wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases centred in the densely populated city region.

HONG KONG

The Chinese territory yesterday began easing some coronavirus measures, including the removal of masks in country parks and during outdoor exercise, for a seven-day period.

CHINA

The health authorities in China's capital Beijing last week removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, further relaxing rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, after the city reported 13 consecutive days without new cases.

INDIA

Face masks must be worn outdoors in several states of India, including Delhi where motorists may be fined for not wearing one even when they are driving alone in their cars.

Travellers who refuse to wear face masks or similar coverings on flights will risk being put on the no-fly list, Directorate-General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kumar told the Times of India this week.

MALAYSIA

Since Aug 1, Malaysians have been required to mask up in public areas, or face a fine of up to RM1,000 (S$326).

INDONESIA

President Joko Widodo this month told his Cabinet to launch a campaign to encourage mask wearing. Earlier, he had revealed plans to punish people for not putting on a mask in public by ordering them to pay a fine or do social service.

FRANCE

With effect from yesterday morning, face masks must be worn everywhere in Paris, but the measure does not apply to people doing outdoor exercises, cyclists and motorists inside their cars.

Children under the age of 11 would also not have to wear face masks.

GERMANY

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced new measures, including a minimum fine of €50 (S$81), for anyone caught without a face mask in places where wearing one is compulsory, such as in shops and on public transport - agreed by all states but Saxony-Anhalt.

SPAIN

Madrid on Thursday said children as young as six will be required to wear face masks at school at all times, as Spain seeks to restart lessons next month.

BRITAIN

In a U-turn on its earlier guidance that students aged 11 to 18 did not need to wear masks, Britain said on Wednesday that students must wear one in communal areas of secondary schools in local lockdown areas of England when schools reopen next month.

