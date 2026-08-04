Landslide kills 14 in Ethiopia's Amhara region, state media says

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NAIROBI, Aug 4 - Fourteen people were killed in a landslide near a monastery in Ethiopia's Amhara region, the state-run Amhara Media Corporation said late on Monday.

• The landslide occurred near the Tsadkane Mariam Monastery in Amhara's North Shewa zone, the broadcaster said.

• Search teams supported by excavation machinery were working to recover bodies, it said.

• The Amhara Media Corporation report did not say what caused the landslide, but independent news reports said it was triggered by heavy rains.

• Ethiopia is in its main rainy season, which runs from June to September. REUTERS