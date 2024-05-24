Landslide in remote Papua New Guinea village kills about 100

SYDNEY - A landslide in a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG) killed about 100 people, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said on May 24.

Residents scaled huge rocks, scattered among tree trunks and debris left by the landslide as they assessed the damage, in pictures on social media.

Bodies are being recovered after the landslide hit the village of Kaokalam in the province of Enga at about 3am, the broadcaster said.

Reuters could not independently verify the death toll. No further details were immediately available.

PNG government officials and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Media in the Pacific island nation said the landslide has impacted operations at the Porgera gold mine, operated by Barrick Gold through Barrick Niugini Ltd, its joint venture with China’s Zijin Mining.

Barrick Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. REUTERS