Landmark biodiversity agreement: Hits and misses

MONTREAL - After years of negotiations, the world has agreed a landmark deal to protect vanishing species and ecosystems, dubbed a “peace pact with nature” at the UN meeting in Montreal called COP15.

Here are some of its strengths, as well as where it fell short.

30 by 30

The cornerstone of the agreement is the so-called 30 by 30 goal – a pledge to protect 30 per cent of the world’s land and seas by 2030.

Currently, only about 17 per cent of land and seven per cent of oceans are protected. The oceans target had reportedly been opposed by some countries but made it into the final text.

And some experts had said 30 per cent is a low aim, insisting that protecting 50 per cent would be better.

Indigenous rights

About 80 per cent of the Earth’s remaining biodiverse land is currently managed by Indigenous people, and it’s broadly recognised that biodiversity is better respected on Indigenous territory.

Activists wanted to make sure their rights are not trampled in the name of conservation – previous efforts to safeguard land have seen Indigenous communities marginalised or displaced in what has been dubbed “green colonialism”.

In the end, Indigenous rights were addressed throughout the text, including in areas covered by the 30 by 30 pledge – safeguarding Indigenous peoples’ right to remain stewards of land they use and ensuring they are not subject to mass evictions.

The International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity praised the text for its “strong language on respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities”.

Finance

Finance remained the overriding question.

Developing countries say developed nations grew rich by exploiting their resources and the South should be paid to preserve its ecosystems.

In the end, the text approves the objective for rich countries to provide “at least US$20 billion (S$27 billion) per year by 2025, and... at least US$30 billion per year by 2030”, approximately double and then triple the current international aid for biodiversity.