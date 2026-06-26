Lagos building collapse kills at least nine, authorities say

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LAGOS, June 26 - At least nine people were killed and many others injured on Thursday after a multi-storey building collapsed in Lagos , the state's commissioner for information said on Friday.

• The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, known as LASEMA, led a multi-agency rescue operation, deploying heavy equipment to reach people trapped under rubble.

• People were pulled from the debris and treated on site before being taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

• In all about 27 people have been rescued with injuries of varying severity.

• At the time of the collapse, the building was occupied by residents and office workers.

• Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered structural checks on nearby buildings and urged compliance with safety regulations.

• The incident has renewed concerns over frequent building collapses in Lagos, often linked to poor construction standards and weak enforcement. REUTERS