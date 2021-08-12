La Niña likely to emerge in Aug-Oct season, US weather service says

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The La Niña weather pattern could potentially develop during the August-October season, and last through the 2021-22 winter, the US government's National Weather Service said on Thursday (Aug 12).

The La Niña pattern is characterised by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and is linked to floods and drought.

Meanwhile, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions are favoured for the remainder of the northern hemisphere summer, the NWS's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

There is about a 60 per cent chance of ENSO neutral conditions for the July-September season, and a 70 per cent chance of La Niña from November through January 2022, the CPC said.

The ENSO weather pattern is marked by average long-term ocean temperatures, tropical rainfall and atmospheric winds.

Last month, the forecaster said there was a 51 per cent chance of ENSO neutral conditions for the August-October season.