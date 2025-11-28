Kremlin says Russia will discuss US-Ukraine peace ideas next week

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, November 27, 2025. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russia has received what the U.S. and Kyiv have called an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war in Ukraine and will discuss it next week, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that outline draft peace proposals discussed by the United States and Ukraine in Geneva could become the basis of future agreements to end the conflict, but that if not Russia would fight on.

"These details have been passed onto us, yes, and there will be a discussion in Moscow next week," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to hold talks in Moscow next week with Putin about the ideas.

Asked exactly when those talks would happen, Peskov said the Kremlin would let reporters know. REUTERS