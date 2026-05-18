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Kremlin says it has ‘serious expectations’ for Putin’s trip to China

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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk at the personal residence of the Chinese leader Zhongnanhai in Beijing, China September 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit China on May 19 and 20.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MOSCOW - Russia has high expectations for President Vladimir Putin’s trip to China this week, and the two sides will use it to develop their “privileged partnership”, the Kremlin said on May 18.

Mr Putin is to visit China on May 19 and 20, less than a week after US President Donald Trump went there for talks with President Xi Jinping.

“We have very serious expectations for this visit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The so-called “no limits” partnership between China and Russia, the world’s biggest producer of natural resources, has strengthened since the West imposed sanctions to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“We and our Chinese friends refer to it as a particularly privileged and strategic partnership,” Mr Peskov said.

The Russian delegation will include relevant deputy prime ministers, government ministers and company heads, he said.

Mr Peskov was asked if plans would be discussed for the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which could one day deliver an additional 50 billion cubic metres per year from Russia’s Arctic gas fields via Mongolia to China.

“All issues that are on the economic agenda of our bilateral relations will naturally be addressed,” he replied. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.