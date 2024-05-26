Knife attacker injures three in metro in Lyon, France

Updated
May 26, 2024, 11:52 PM
Published
May 26, 2024, 10:56 PM

PARIS - Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said.

"Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.

ActuLyon news website, citing a police source, said the suspect was 27 years old, known to police for common law crimes, and had not made any religious or political claim. REUTERS

