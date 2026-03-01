Straitstimes.com header logo

Kenyan MP among six people killed in helicopter crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

NAIROBI, March 1 - A helicopter crash in western Kenya on Saturday killed six people, including a member of parliament, police and government officials said.

The helicopter crashed in Nandi County, in the North Rift region. The cause was not immediately clear. County police commander Samuel Mukusi told Kenyan television station Citizen TV that the MP, the pilot, and four other people had died.

President William Ruto identified the lawmaker as Johana Ng'eno, of Emurua Dikirr constituency, in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County," Ruto wrote.

The other passengers were not identified. REUTERS

See more on

Kenya

Police

Television

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.