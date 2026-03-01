Kenyan MP among six people killed in helicopter crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, March 1 - A helicopter crash in western Kenya on Saturday killed six people, including a member of parliament, police and government officials said.

The helicopter crashed in Nandi County, in the North Rift region. The cause was not immediately clear. County police commander Samuel Mukusi told Kenyan television station Citizen TV that the MP, the pilot, and four other people had died.

President William Ruto identified the lawmaker as Johana Ng'eno, of Emurua Dikirr constituency, in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County," Ruto wrote.

The other passengers were not identified. REUTERS