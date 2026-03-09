Kenya says death toll from floods nearly doubles to 42

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People stand around destroyed vehicles following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Grogan area, popular for automotive workshops and secondhand spare parts, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

NAIROBI, March 9 - The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Kenya's capital Nairobi and elsewhere has nearly doubled to 42, the government said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

Intense rains on Friday unleashed heavy and widespread flooding, causing some people to drown, washing away vehicles and disrupting traffic at the country's largest airport.

The previous death toll was 23.

Emergency workers from various agencies including the military were still conducting search and rescue operations across the country, Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, minister for public service and human capital development said in the statement.

"Search mission is still in progress by the multi agency emergency response teams with the aim of ensuring that bodies of all the flood victims are found and retrieved," he said.

The floods had also done extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. But 172 vehicles that had been swept away by flood waters have been recovered.

On Saturday, President William Ruto said he had ordered relief food from the country's national strategic reserves be immediately released for distribution to families affected by the floods.

Scientists say global warming is worsening floods and droughts across East Africa by concentrating rainfall into shorter, more intense bursts. A 2024 World Weather Attribution study found climate change had made devastating rains in the region twice as likely as before. REUTERS