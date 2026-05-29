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Kenya arrests eight students suspected of arson over deadly school fire

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Parents take photographs of the ruins of the dormitory following an overnight fire at the Utumishi Girls' Academy Senior School in Gilgil, Nakuru county, Kenya May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Fires are common at Kenyan schools, with over 100 recorded in 2024, according to the government.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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NAIROBI – Kenyan authorities have arrested eight students on suspicion of arson over a fire at a girls’ boarding school that killed 16 students, police said on May 29.

“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody.”

The fire at the Utumishi Girls’ Academy Senior School in Gilgil in west-central Kenya broke out in the early hours of May 28 and also injured 79 students.

Fires are common at Kenyan schools, with over 100 recorded in 2024, according to the government.

Many fires are set off by students protesting harsh discipline and poor conditions, researchers have found. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.