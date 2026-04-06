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Keiko Fujimori leads Peru's presidential polls a week before election

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Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gestures as she attends a televised debate ahead of the general election on April 12, in Lima, Peru, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gestures as she attends a televised debate ahead of the general election on April 12, in Lima, Peru, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

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LIMA, April 5 - Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori holds first place in the polls one week before Peru's presidential election, according to three polls released on Sunday.

Since none of a record 35 presidential candidates are expected to win more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election is expected to take place on June 7.

* Some 16.8% of voters remain undecided, down from 23.9%previously, according to a Datum International poll. * Keiko Fujimori, 50, the daughter of late presidentAlberto Fujimori who is on her fourth run for the job, leadswith 14.5% according to Datum, up from a prior 13%. * Carlos Alvarez, a former comedian, moved up to secondplace with 10.9% from a prior 6.9%, it added. * Far-right former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga dropped tothird place with 9.9%, down from a prior 11.7%, Datum said. * Two other polls, Ipsos Peru and the Peruvian MarketResearch Company, also showed Fujimori in the lead but disagreedover whether Alvarez or Lopez Aliaga ranked in second place.

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* While Alvarez has seen the fastest growth in support,Lopez Aliaga's close proximity keeps him in the running,according to Datum CEO Urpi Torrado. * "The battle is no longer for the undecided voters; it isbetween the candidates themselves. To gain ground, they have totake voters away from each other," Torrado said. * Other candidates polling in the higher single digitsinclude centrist sociologist Jorge Nieto; Ricardo Belmont,another former Lima mayor; leftist lawmaker Roberto Sanchez; andprogressive former central bank director Alfonso Lopez Chau. * Lopez Chau hit second place in some earlier polls, butby early April had dropped to between fourth and seventh place. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.