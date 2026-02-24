Straitstimes.com header logo

Just over 540 political prisoners freed in Venezuela, NGO says

Feb 24 - A little over 540 prisoners have been freed in Venezuela since January 8, Alfredo Romero, the director of legal rights NGO Foro Penal, said on Tuesday.

• Of the 545 political prisoners released since January, 91 were freed since an amnesty law passed on February 20, Romero said on X.

• The government claims nearly 2,200 people have been released from Venezuelan jails or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the start of the new amnesty law.

• International observers have remained skeptical, citing lack of transparency and due process in the release process. REUTERS

