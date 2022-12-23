Juan Guaido, the face of Opposition in Venezuela, may be on his way out

CARACAS - Mr Juan Guaido swept to international renown in 2019 during a euphoric anti-government protest when he declared Venezuela’s president an illegitimate leader and himself the interim leader.

It was a major and bold move backed by the United States and dozens of other nations and the most serious threat to President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

But on Thursday, with Mr Maduro still firmly in place, it seemed Mr Guaido’s mandate might be nearing its end.

In a vote held by the opposition legislature that exists parallel to Mr Maduro’s government, Mr Guaido’s own colleagues voted overwhelmingly to end his interim government.

The decision is not final: A second session scheduled for Dec 29 will have to confirm it, although analysts believe the initial vote will likely stand.

But it was the clearest sign yet that most of the Venezuelan opposition believes that Mr Guaido cannot achieve their stated goal – Mr Maduro’s ouster and the restoration of democracy – and that they must pursue a different strategy.

It was also a blow to the United States, which threw its support steadfastly behind Mr Guaido and continues to call him the country’s interim president, even as other nations have backed away from that recognition.

A representative of the US Embassy to Venezuela did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A total of 72 representatives voted Thursday to eliminate the interim government, while 24 voted to keep it and nine voted to abstain.

In a message to the public, the three opposition political parties supporting the end of the interim government said that the “political process” that began four years ago with the recognition of Mr Guaido as president “is not perceived as an option for real political change.”

The strategy in place under Mr Guaido “has not reached the expected liberation objectives and the country demands new paths that lead us toward democracy,” the message continued.

Venezuela has been in the grips of an economic, political and humanitarian crisis since 2014, led by a government claiming socialist ideals that has gutted the country’s democratic institutions and left much of the country impoverished.

Seven million people, one-quarter of the population, have fled in recent years, with a growing number of them headed toward the United States.

In 2019, Mr Guaido, a student activist turned legislator, took the helm of the country’s legislature, then the last major institution in the country controlled by the opposition.

Amid large-scale protests against the Maduro government, he invoked an article of the constitution that transfers power to the head of the National Assembly if the presidency becomes vacant.