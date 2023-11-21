Joseph Boakai elected president of Liberia, final results show

Opposition Unity Party and Liberia President-elect Joseph Boakai poses for a picture as he attends an interview with Reuters at his home in Monrovia, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Carielle Doe
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MONROVIA - Joseph Boakai has been elected president of Liberia with 50.64% of the vote, beating President George Weah who got 49.36%, according to final results announced by the election commission on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top