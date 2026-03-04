Jesus will still love you as you age, says Vatican as it warns against cosmetic surgery

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A new document approved by Pope Leo XIV warns against cosmetic surgery, artificial intelligence and mechanical implants.

VATICAN CITY – Jesus will still love you as you age, even if you have a few wrinkles on your face, according to a Vatican document issued on March 4.

In a new text approved by Pope Leo XIV, a top Vatican commission warned the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics against using cosmetic surgery, saying it can lead to a “cult of the body” and an unrealistic search for a perfect figure.

“Advances in cosmetic surgery offer tools that significantly change the relationship with one’s corporeality,” said the document.

“A widespread ‘cult of the body’ follows, tending toward a frantic search for a perfect figure, always fit, young and beautiful,” it added.

The Catholic Church teaches that the human body is made in the image of God.

While the Church does not prohibit cosmetic surgery, it says Catholics should not pursue procedures merely to suit their vanity.

The new warning came in a document from the Vatican’s International Theological Commission, which advises the Pope on doctrinal questions facing the Church.

The commission warned against cosmetic surgery as part of a long reflection on procedures using technology to advance humanity.

It also warned against a future where artificial intelligence “risks escaping the control of human reason” and where humans might choose to have mechanical implants in order to become akin to “cyborgs”.

Cosmetic surgery can lead to an attitude of changing your body “according to the tastes of the moment”, the text warned.

“A curious situation arises: The ideal body is exalted… while the real body is not truly loved, since it is a source of limits, fatigue, ageing ,” it said. REUTERS