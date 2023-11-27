Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO dies at 65

FILE PHOTO: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)'s new chief executive Jun Ohta attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

TOKYO -Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday said group CEO Jun Ohta died on Nov. 25 aged 65 of pancreatic cancer.

Japan's second-biggest lender after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it plans to announce a successor in the near future as soon as an appointment is made.

Until the new appointment, Deputy President and Executive Officer Toru Nakashima will perform CEO duties, the bank said.

Ohta joined The Sumitomo Bank, a predecessor of SMFG, in 1982 and rose to group CEO in April 2019. He also served as a vice chairman of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.

Ohta recently sought to expand SMFG's footprint in overseas markets through an alliance with U.S. investment bank Jefferies Financial Group. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top