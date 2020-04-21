Japan's mega banks vow not to finance new coal plants

Japan's mega banks have announced commitments of varying degrees to stop financing new coal power projects as global pressure mounts on the world's third-largest economy to take stronger climate action.

The country's second and third-largest lenders - Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC) - unveiled their pledges last week.

The largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, decided last year to stop providing new investments and loans to coal power plants in principle, and is expected to announce tighter policy revisions within the next month.

The moves come amid criticism of Japan's continued dalliance with coal, by building new plants at home and exporting the technology to South-east Asia.

Last month, the country drew flak from environmentalists for maintaining its "unambitious" 2030 carbon target - a 26 per cent emissions cut from 2013 levels - in updates to its pledges under the Paris Agreement, when its emissions had already fallen by 12 per cent as of March last year.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi vowed to tighten Japan's requirements for state assistance for exports of coal-fired power plants, and said he will submit a more aggressive target by the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next year. But setting this target is not entirely up to him.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) holds sway over the country's 2030 energy mix, up for review next year.

Dr Kimiko Hirata, international director at the Japan-based climate action group Kiko Network, told The Straits Times she was pessimistic about the bottom line-focused Meti changing its goals.

In this regard, the shift by the banks, which had continued backing coal projects even as their global peers cut exposure to fossil fuels, could send a positive message to the government.

This is the right direction, said Dr Hirata, while noting that the banks are still far from aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to below 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Ms Jeanett Bergan, head of responsible investments at Norway's pension fund KLP, said: "These Japanese financial sector shifts away from coal need also to be met with Japanese government policy shifts, given the billions in public finance destined for coal at home and abroad."

Coal makes up over 30 per cent of Japan's power supply, and there are plans to build about 20 new coal-fired thermal power plants.

The Kiko Network, as a shareholder of Mizuho, raised a climate resolution against the bank on March 13 in the first such motion for a Japanese listed company.

The resolution calls for more climate change disclosures, with Dr Hirata urging Mizuho, the world's largest private lender to coal developers, to draw up a plan and set targets to bring its business practices in line with the Paris Agreement.

Last Wednesday, the bank said it would stop investing in, and lending to, new coal power plants from June. It will also reduce outstanding loan balances to coal power projects to zero by 2050.

SMBC said it "would not provide financial support in principle to new coal-fired power plants", except projects using technology it deems environmentally-friendly.

It said it will continue supporting projects that involve deforestation, so long as they do not involve illegal logging and incineration.

The US-based Rainforest Action Network said SMBC's revisions were "half-hearted", while Dr Hirata noted that they were disappointingly weaker than Mizuho's.

Still, Mr Anders Schelde, chief investment officer of Danish fund MP Pension, said: "Once East Asian financiers back away from new coal developments, this will support clean power like solar and wind energy, which should be able to thrive in the vacuum left by coal."