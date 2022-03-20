Japanese leader presses India’s PM ‘to act’ over Ukraine

NEW DELHI • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi yesterday, with the visiting leader saying he would be urging Mr Modi to adopt a tougher line and “take action” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike fellow members of the Quad alliance – Japan, Australia and the United States – India has abstained in three UN votes condemning Moscow’s actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

Mr Kishida’s office quoted him saying before meeting Mr Modi that “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia”.

“Such unilateral changes to the status quo are also absolutely unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. During this overseas trip (to India and Cambodia) I will engage in exchanges of views with my counterparts about the situation in Ukraine and other matters and urge them to take action,” Mr Kishida’s office tweeted.

This month, in a four-way call between Quad leaders, Mr Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison failed to convince Mr Modi to back their position. A joint statement said they “discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine” – without any condemnation of Moscow. Russia has been India’s main arms supplier since the Soviet era.

During yesterday’s meeting with Mr Modi, Mr Kishida announced a five trillion yen (S$57 billion) investment in India over the next five years.

