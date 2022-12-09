Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star T.O.P., DJ Steve Aoki for SpaceX’s first moon trip

TOKYO – A group of artists, athletes and entertainers, including DJ Steve Aoki, are slated to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a private SpaceX flight around the moon as soon as 2023.

The unorthodox crew was announced in a video posted online Thursday by Mr Maezawa, who said in 2021 that he wanted to include “people from all kinds of backgrounds”.

The group also includes South Korean rapper T.O.P, space YouTuber Tim Dodd, actor Dev Joshi and photographer Karim Iliya, along with snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and dancer Miyu as backups.

“I hope each and every one will recognise the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the Moon and back,” Mr Maezawa said in the video. “They will gain a lot from this experience, and I hope they will use that to contribute to the planet, to humanity.”

Mr Maezawa in 2018 put down a deposit for a flight on what would later be known as Starship, SpaceX’s most powerful next-generation launch vehicle.

The founder and former chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo dubbed the project “dearMoon”, and in 2021 solicited video applications from hopefuls seeking to join him on the round-the-moon mission.