Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying Moon lander

TOKYO - Japan’s space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a Moon lander into space, according to launch operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The launch was cancelled because wind conditions did not satisfy constraints, said MHI’s launch services unit in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.

H-IIA No. 47 was planned to be launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (Jaxa) Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan at 9.26am local time (8.26am Singapore time) on Monday.

MHI will provide further details, Jaxa said during its YouTube live stream.

The rocket is carrying Jaxa’s lunar landing spacecraft Smart Lander for Investigating Moon and an X-ray imaging satellite. REUTERS