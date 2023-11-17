Japan PM Kishida to hold talks with China's Xi on Nov 16: Nikkei

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a family photo during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
TOKYO -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco on Thursday evening, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing a government announcement.

The two leaders are expected to confirm a strategic relationship, and discuss the creation of a new dialogue framework on trade issues and safe business environment for business associates, the report said.

The Japanese leader plans to call for the reversal of China's import curbs on Japanese seafood products after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. He will also insist on the early release of Japanese nationals arrested by Chinese authorities, it said.

The regional situation, including the conflict in Gaza, is also expected to be on the agenda, it said.

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Kishida has also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and the pair had promised to push for deeper cooperation, Yonhap news agency reported.

Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are gathering in San Francisco for the 30th summit from Nov. 15-17. REUTERS

