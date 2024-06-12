Japan considers sanctioning firms, including Chinese, for aiding Russia's Ukraine war, NHK reports

Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 09:46 AM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 09:46 AM

TOKYO - Japan is considering imposing sanctions on companies, including Chinese firms, supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine by supplying materials that can be used by Moscow’s military, public broadcaster NHK reported on June 12.

The report specifically mentioned the possible sanctions could target “groups that are suspected of providing material aid including domestic Chinese companies” and would forbid them from exporting from Japan.

Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to announce the sanctions at the G7 summit scheduled later this week if the plans are finalised, NHK said.

United States officials have said China is backing Russia’s war effort in Ukraine by helping Moscow in its biggest military buildup since the Soviet era, providing drone and missile technology.

The US imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong in May and G7 leaders may warn smaller Chinese banks in assisting Russia’s evasion of Western sanctions. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Kremlin says US is blackmailing China by threatening sanctions over exports to Russia
North Korea's Kim boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top