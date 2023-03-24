Italy to cut rice output as drought looms for second year

Lombardy, MILAN – Italian rice output is set to fall in 2023 as farmers facing a second year of drought reduce the land dedicated to the crop to the lowest in more than two decades, agricultural groups warn.

Italy cultivates about 50 per cent of the rice produced in the European Union and is the world’s only grower of types most suitable for risotto, such as Arborio and Carnaroli.

About 94 per cent of Italy’s crop is grown in the northern regions of Lombardy, around Milan, and Piedmont, around Turin.

Dr Roberto Magnaghi, director-general of Ente Nazionale Risi, a public rice research body, told Reuters no more than 211,000ha will be sown with rice in 2023, the smallest area in 23 years.

“Water is scarce. We are all looking up at the sky,” he said.

The 2023 estimate is down by 7,400ha from 2022 and by 16,000 compared with 2021.

Agricultural lobby Coldiretti made a similar estimate.

Dr Magnaghi said the outlook in Lombardy and Piedmont is even bleaker than in 2022, when crops were wrecked by drought and production was down 17 per cent from the year before.

In Lombardy’s Pavia province, famous for its risotto rice, output fell 16 per cent.

Soil moisture levels have still not recovered from 2022’s drought and current snowfall accumulation in the Italian Alps is lower than in 2022, said Dr Andrea Toreti, an agriculture expert at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

“It will be hard to fill the shortfall we have with spring rainfalls,” he said.

Scientists and environmental groups sounded the alarm about Italian water shortages in January after the sharp drop in winter snowfall.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Parliament on Tuesday that she was working with the regional and city authorities on a “national water plan” to improve infrastructures with new technologies and raise public awareness on the need to save water.