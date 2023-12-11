Italy, France, Germany call for ad hoc EU sanctions on Hamas

Hamas fighters run across the street at Rantissi hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on November 19, 2023. Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
5 hours ago

ROME - Italy, France and Germany called on the European Union to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, the foreign ministers of the three nations wrote in a joint letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We express our full support for the ... proposal to create an ad hoc sanctions regime against Hamas and its supporters," said the letter seen by Reuters.

"The swift adoption of this sanctions regime will enable us to send a strong political message about the European Union's commitment against Hamas and our solidarity with Israel," the letter said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top