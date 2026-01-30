Italian cyclist takes major spill in marathon race, and loses seat of his pants

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Three cyclists taking part in an international marathon bike race in Saudi Arabia were involved in a horror crash on Jan 29, leaving one rider with bloody scrapes on his rear and an exposed bum.

Italian cyclist Davide Stella,19, was riding in the annual Alula tour before he got into a three-man pile-up with Belgian Laurenz Rex and Frenchman Fabien Grellier in the final 15km-stretch of the 142.1km race.

In video footage of the crash available on YouTube, all 112 cyclists can be seen racing up the Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah before crashing into each other and taking a nasty spill.

Stella is later seen limping towards medical rescue officers waiting by the rock-strewn roadside, all the while wincing in pain. His bicycle tights are shredded, fully exposing his bum, abrasions and all.

On websites dedicated to cycling enthusiasts, there was speculation that Stella was riding at speeds of more than 100kmh.

After the fall, Stella opts to fall out of the race, and bruises on his neck and shoulder can be seen. Much of his cycling outfit is torn. He is later seen gripping his left wrist, grimacing in pain.

Grellier also appears to be in pain, and his tights, too, are torn in the aftermath of the crash. Rex, who got scrapes on his back and thigh, was helped by emergency officers. He completed the race and finished last at the 110 spot.

Stella and Grellier did not finish the race.