‘It’s hard to do anything else’: S’pore couple in Israel recount day of Hamas’ surprise attack

SINGAPORE – At about 8am on Saturday, the tranquillity of the morning at Mr Lim Keng Yeow’s home in Arnona, Jerusalem, was shattered by the wail of an air raid siren.

The 57-year-old and his wife, Madam Karen Phuah, ran down from their fourth-storey home into the air raid shelter in the basement, where they joined other residents in the same building in waiting for the danger to pass.

The shelter, slightly smaller than a badminton court, is spartan – three leather couches, a few plastic chairs, a handful of mattresses and a toilet provide a humble sanctuary.

The vertical dash was one of five that the Singaporean couple had to make last Saturday as Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

More than 700 Israelis were killed, along with at least 1,200 wounded, after Hamas launched some 2,200 missiles from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated southern Israel.

In return, Israel declared “a state of war” and launched retaliatory strikes, with more than 400 Palestinians killed so far.

Back in the basement in Arnona, about 88km away from the conflict zone, the residents in Mr Lim’s building brought food to share as they waited 10 minutes for the danger to pass each time the siren sounded.

“In between sirens, I just find myself wanting to get more and more information,” said Mr Lim, who has been there with Madam Phuah since Aug 22. “It’s hard to do anything else,” he added.

Mr Lim and his wife are in Israel to pursue a degree course called the Hebraic Roots of Christianity at the Jerusalem University College.

Mr Lim spoke to The Straits Times for 30 minutes on Monday afternoon (Singapore time), during which the call was punctuated with what sounded like explosions in the background.

“I just got an alert that rockets and missiles were fired,” he said, as he shared screenshots of alerts about rockets and missiles from the country’s national emergency portal. The alerts came with the estimated time that the projectiles might hit certain parts of the country.

“We are told to stay indoors so that we can be near a bomb shelter,” said Mr Lim, adding that all his university classes had been cancelled on Monday, and he and his wife plan to stay in their flat. Classes will resume online on Tuesday.

Madam Phuah said: “I am afraid of the danger as it really did not sink in till the declaration of war.

“Having to actively be on the lookout for rocket and missile alerts, be wary of varied information and to take care of your own safety, all at the same time – this is what being vigilant looks like to me now.”