Israel's Netanyahu on hostages: 'I hope there will be good news soon'

Israeli tanks operate in a location given as Gaza, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout image released on November 21, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
16 sec ago

JERUSALEM -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday progress was being made on the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

"We are making progress. I don't think it's worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon," he told reservists according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu did not provide further details.

His office said that "in light of developments in the matter of the release of our hostages," he would convene his war cabinet at 6 p.m (1600 GMT), his broader security cabinet at 7 p.m.(1700 GMT) and the full cabinet at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top