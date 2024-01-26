Israel's Netanyahu: Charge of genocide 'outrageous'

JERUSALEM -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed a decision by the World Court on Friday not to order a ceasefire in the war in Gaza but rejected a charge of genocide as "outrageous", and said it would continue to defend itself.

The World Court ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel says it seeks to protect citizens in Gaza and also accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields - an accusation that Hamas denies. It says it must have the right to defend itself after Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people.

Responding to a case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netanyahu said Israel's commitment to international law was "unwavering".

But he added in a statement:

"Like every country, Israel has a basic right to defend itself ... The World Court in the Hague justly rejected the outrageous demand to deprive us of this right."

He appeared to be referring to the fact that the ICJ did not call for an immediate ceasefire in Hamas-run Gaza.

"But the mere claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not only false, it's outrageous, and the willingness of the court to even discuss this is a disgrace that will not be erased for generations," Netanyahu said.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel did not need to be lectured on morality. In the days after the Oct. 7 attack, Gallant had said Israel would impose a total blockade on Gaza as part of a battle against "human animals".

"The International Court of Justice in The Hague went above and beyond, when it granted South Africa's antisemitic request to discuss the claim of genocide in Gaza, and now refuses to reject the petition outright," he said in a statement. REUTERS