Israel's Gantz demands day-after plan for Gaza by June 8, threatens to quit Cabinet

Mr Benny Gantz, a retired top Israeli general, is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most formidable political rival. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 19, 2024, 03:07 AM
Published
May 19, 2024, 02:49 AM

JERUSALEM - Israeli war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on May 18 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.

Mr Gantz told a press conference he wanted the war Cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8.

If his expectations are not met, he said, he will withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's broadened emergency coalition.

Mr Gantz, a retired top Israeli general who opinion polls show is Mr Netanyahu's most formidable political rival, gave no date for the prospective walkout, but his challenge could increase strains on an increasingly unwieldy wartime government.

Mr Netanyahu appears outflanked in his own inner war Cabinet, where he, Mr Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant alone have votes.

On May 15, Mr Gallant demanded clarity on post-war plans and for Mr Netanyahu to forswear any military reoccupation of Gaza.

If the prime minister were to do that, he would risk angering ultra-nationalist coalition parties that have called for Gaza to be annexed and settled.

Losing them could topple Mr Netanyahu, who before the war failed to enlist more centrist partners, given his trial on corruption charges he denies.

"Personal and political considerations have begun to penetrate the Holy of Holies of Israel's national security," Mr Gantz said. "A small minority has seized the bridge of the Israeli ship and is piloting it towards the rocky shoal."

Mr Gantz said his proposed six-point plan would include bringing a temporary US-European-Arab-Palestinian system of civil administration for Gaza while Israel retains security control.

It would also institute equitable national service for all Israelis, including ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are now exempted from the military draft and have two parties in Mr Netanyahu's coalition determined to preserve the waiver. REUTERS

