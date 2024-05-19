Israel's Gantz demands day-after plan for Gaza by June 8, threatens to quit Cabinet

JERUSALEM - Israeli war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on May 18 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.

Mr Gantz told a press conference he wanted the war Cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8.

If his expectations are not met, he said, he will withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's broadened emergency coalition.

Mr Gantz, a retired top Israeli general who opinion polls show is Mr Netanyahu's most formidable political rival, gave no date for the prospective walkout, but his challenge could increase strains on an increasingly unwieldy wartime government.

Mr Netanyahu appears outflanked in his own inner war Cabinet, where he, Mr Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant alone have votes.

On May 15, Mr Gallant demanded clarity on post-war plans and for Mr Netanyahu to forswear any military reoccupation of Gaza.

If the prime minister were to do that, he would risk angering ultra-nationalist coalition parties that have called for Gaza to be annexed and settled.