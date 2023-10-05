Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

A Palestinian protestor kicks a tear-gas canister during clashes with the Israeli forces, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Members of the Israeli forces stand guard during clashes with Palestinians, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A military vehicle is seen at a shooting scene near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian protestor pushes a burning tyre during clashes with the Israeli forces, near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

TULKARM, West Bank -Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, in which five soldiers were also wounded, sources on both sides said.

The two Palestinians were in a car from which shots were fired at an Israeli vehicle near the town of Tulkarm, the military said. Following a pursuit, soldiers shot both of the Palestinians in a gunfight and recovered an assault rifle from their car, it said.

The Hamas Islamist militant group claimed the slain Palestinians, aged 23 and 27, as its members.

Hamas and another armed faction, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said they had inflicted Israeli casualties in gun and bomb ambushes in a separate clash within Tulkarm.

The army said five Israeli soldiers were wounded in that incident, as they detained a Palestinian militant. Islamic Jihad said one of its members was in Israeli custody.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence in recent months amid an almost decade-old impasse in U.S.-sponsored peacemaking efforts. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top