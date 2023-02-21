Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary: UN human rights chief

GENEVA - The United Nations’ human rights chief voiced concerns on Tuesday that a proposed overhaul of Israel’s judicial system would “drastically undermine” the ability of the judiciary to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

Israel’s Parliament is pushing ahead with changes promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government, which it says are needed to rein in activist judges who intervene in politics.

The proposals, which have sparked mass protests, could increase the government’s sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation.

“Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

His statement added that the changes would create greater political influence over the judicial selection system.

Israel’s mission in Geneva declined to comment.

Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ms Meirav Eilon Shahar, has said a previous statement from Mr Turk showed prejudice.

Mr Turk, who became High Commissioner in October, earlier in February called on Israel to ensure respect of international rights law after his office documented a record 151 killings of Palestinians by security forces in 2022. REUTERS

