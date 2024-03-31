Israeli Prime Minister to be fully sedated to undergo surgery for hernia

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery on March 31 for a hernia his doctors discovered, a statement from his office said.

The hernia was discovered during “a routine examination”, and Mr Netanyahu will be under anaesthesia and fully sedated for the procedure.

“During this time, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister,” the statement said.

In 2023, the 74-year-old underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. REUTERS