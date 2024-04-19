Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, US media reports

WASHINGTON - Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported late on April 18, citing a US official, while Iranian state media reported an explosion in the centre of the country, days after Iran launched a retaliatory drone strike on Israel.

Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centrepiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

Iran suspended flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran, state media reported.

Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport was closed to all flights until 0700 GMT, according to a notice to airmen posted on a US Federal Aviation Administration database.

Some Emirates and Flydubai flights that were flying over Iran early on April 19 made sudden sharp turns away from the airspace, according to flight paths shown on tracking website Flightradar24.

Iran on April 13 launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on April 18 that Israel "must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests" as the UN secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a "moment of maximum peril".

Israel had said it was going to retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack.

Analysts and observers have been raising concerns about the risks of the Israel-Gaza war spreading into the rest of the region.

Israel's assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's military offensive has killed over 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local health ministry.

Iran-backed groups have declared support for Palestinians, launching attacks from Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq. REUTERS