Israeli minister Ben-Gvir slightly hurt in car accident

A police officer stands next to the car of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after an accident near the area where a suspected stabbing incident took place, after he visited the scene, in Ramle, Israel April 26, 2024 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The car of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen upturned after an accident near the area where a suspected stabbing incident took place, after he visited the scene, in Ramle, Israel April 26, 2024 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer stands next to the car of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after an accident near the area where a suspected stabbing incident took place, after he visited the scene, in Ramle, Israel April 26, 2024 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
FILE PHOTO: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a convention calling for Israel to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip and the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 28, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun /File Photo
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 12:18 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 12:08 AM

RAMLE, Israel - Israel's hardline national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was slightly hurt in a car accident and taken to hospital on Friday, police said, adding that they were investigating the circumstances.

Video aired on Israeli media showed the car Ben-Gvir was travelling in had flipped over.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters two other people were injured in the incident.

Ben-Gvir was leaving the scene in the city of Ramle near Tel Aviv where police said a suspected stabbing attack had occurred shortly before.

Central district police chief Avi Biton said a 21-year-old man who was reportedly mentally unstable had stabbed a 19-year-old woman.

He said the suspect had been attempting to flee the scene when a civilian shot and "neutralised" him, without explaining further.

Israel's ambulance service said the woman was conscious but in serious condition and was taken to hospital for treatment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top