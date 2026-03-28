Israeli military says it identified a launch of a missile from Yemen

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The Houthis entry to the war raises the prospects of a broader regional confrontation.

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The Israeli military said early on March 28 that it had identified a launch of a missile from Yemen, the first time a missile has launched from Yemen since the war erupted.

The launch comes hours after Iran-aligned Houthis said on March 27 that they were prepared to act if what the group called an escalation against Iran and the “axis of resistance” continued, but did not say what form any intervention would take.

The Houthis entry to the war raises the prospects of a broader regional confrontation, particularly given the Houthis’ ability to strike targets far beyond Yemen and disrupt shipping lanes around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea, which they had done in support of Hamas in Gaza after Oct 7, 2023.

Iran’s Shi’ite allies in Lebanon and Iraq have already joined the war in the region triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Tehran four weeks ago. REUTERS