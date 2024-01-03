Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official in Beirut, say security sources

BEIRUT - Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on the night of Jan 2 in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.

In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media.

Mr Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel had not taken responsibility for this attack, but “whoever did it, it must be clear: That this was not attack an attack on the Lebanese state.”

“Whoever did this, did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership,” Mr Regev told MSNBC, in an interview.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’ politburo and was also one of the founders of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, which carried out a deadly assault on Israeli territory on Oct 7. The US had last year offered US$5 million (S$6.6 million) for information on him.

Hamas confirmed Arouri’s killing via the affiliated Al-Aqsa radio.

Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Sharq said it was a “cowardly assassination.”

The Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in Dahiyeh on the night of Jan 2, leaving a total of six people dead, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.

Security sources and medics could not immediately identify the other three killed.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati condemned the explosion as a “new Israeli crime” and said it was an attempt to pull Lebanon into war.