Israel calls for Iran sanctions as world warns against escalation

JERUSALEM - World powers urged restraint on April 14 for fear that Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone strikes on Israel could spark a wider war in the Middle East, as the United Nations heard a call for new sanctions against Tehran.

Iran launched the attack, its first ever to directly target Israeli territory, in retaliation for a deadly air strike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed Tehran’s consular building in Syria’s capital early April.

The strikes raised Middle East tensions to a dangerous new level six months into a deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, prompting international cries of alarm.

“Neither the region nor the world can afford more war,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the body’s Security Council as it met to discuss April 13’s Iranian attack.

“The Middle East is on the brink,” he warned. “The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate.”

Israel’s UN envoy, Mr Gilad Erdan, urged the Council to “impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it’s too late” and “condemn Iran for their terror”.

G7 leaders earlier said they were ready to “take further measures” in response to “destabilising initiatives”.

Iran’s UN envoy, Mr Amir Saeid Iravani, retorted that the Islamic republic was exercising its “inherent right to self-defence” and “had no choice” but to act. He insisted his country did “not seek escalation or war”, but would respond to any “threat or aggression”.

Israel intercepts projectiles

Through April 13 night, air raid sirens wailed and Israelis sought cover in bunkers and shelters as missile defence systems and warplanes intercepted drones and missiles.

Israel and its allies intercepted the vast majority of the more than 300 incoming projectiles, the Israeli army said, reporting 12 people injured and no deaths, but the attack sharply heightened fears of an Israeli counterstrike.

“Together we thwarted Iran’s attack,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

“This was the first time that such a coalition worked together against the threat of Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.”

G7 leaders condemned Iran’s attack and called for “restraint” on all sides, European Council President Charles Michel wrote on X after a video conference.

“We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference.”

Israel’s top ally, the United States, also urged caution and calm.

“We don’t want to see this escalate,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NBC. “We’re not looking for a wider war with Iran.”