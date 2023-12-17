Israel steps up Gaza bombardment after talks with Qatar on hostages

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM – Israel stepped up its bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Dec 17, killing at least 40 people, Palestinians said, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the only way to secure the release of hostages was intense military pressure on Hamas.

The Israeli attacks took place amid fierce fighting along the length of the coastal enclave, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

“The communication blackout in #Gaza is the longest since the start of the Israeli escalation,” the Palestinian Red Crescent said on X, adding that its teams were also hampered by shelling.

Israel’s spy chief held talks on Dec 15 with the prime minister of Qatar, which mediated earlier hostage releases in return for a week-long ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

But the militants have said they will not discuss freeing any more of those captured when they attacked southern Israel on Oct 7 while Israel continues the all-out war on Gaza it unleashed in response.

With no signs of compromise, the violence intensified.

Israeli missile strikes on a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas’ Aqsa radio said, quoting the director of the health ministry.

Health officials were not available for immediate comment but a medic said dozens of people had been killed or wounded in the Shehab family home and others nearby that were also hit.

“Jabalia suffered tank, air and naval bombardment overnight. It has been suffering a brutal war for days. People are dying in the streets and we can’t get to them,” he said by telephone, using an e-sim that could connect to outside networks and declining to give a name, fearing Israeli reprisal.

“We believe the number of dead people under the rubble is huge but there is no way to remove the rubble and recover them because of the intensity of Israeli fire.”

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, medics said 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens were wounded, while in Rafah in the south, they said an Israeli air strike left at least four people dead.

Israel said it had operated against “terrorist” targets.

Around 19,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, and thousands buried in the rubble after Israeli air strikes since Oct 7, when Israel says Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages in their surprise raid.