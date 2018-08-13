Israel steps in to stop the Dead Sea from dying

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (REUTERS) - Israel is stepping in to try and stop the Dead Sea from dying.

The salt lake - popular with tourists and located at the lowest point on earth - has been shrinking at the rate of around 1m per year.

That has left behind deserted beaches and sinkholes in a slow-motion environmental disaster.

The main cause is the drying up of the Jordan river as communities upstream draw on it for farming and drinking.

But mineral extraction also makes the crisis worse - of the seven to eight hundred million cubic metres of water lost each year, Israel estimates that 250 to 350 million are from mining the sea.

And that is where Israel is stepping in.

The country is looking to retender the concession to operate the biggest extractor, the Dead Sea Works, as early as 2022 - eight years ahead of schedule.

That concession is currently held until 2030 by Israel Chemicals which harvests the Dead Sea's mineral-rich waters for ingredients for fertilisers, flame retardants and other products sold for billions of dollars worldwide.

The Environmental Protection Agency says they currently have no incentive to reduce the amount of water they pump from the sea.

And the Israeli government is not only motivated by environmental concerns but also worries that Israel Chemicals will hold off new investments in the concessions final years.

It believes Israel Chemicals will agree to the early retender because the firm gets the first right of refusal, and also because it has got a good reason to scrap the current concession as it contains an article that gives the government the rights to interfere in investments from 2020.

Without intervention, it is thought the Dead Sea will keep losing water - though experts believe it may eventually reach equilibrium, albeit, at a much smaller size.