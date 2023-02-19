Israel spat erupts at African Union summit

ADDIS ABABA - Israel accused arch-foe Iran of orchestrating the ejection of one of its senior diplomats from the African Union summit on Saturday, with the help of Algeria and South Africa.

The incident occurred on the first day of the summit, where leaders are discussing a slew of challenges facing the continent, including a record drought in the Horn of Africa and several deadly conflicts.

A video circulating on social media shows guards escorting Israel’s deputy director-general for Africa, Mr Sharon Bar-li, out of the AU assembly, which opened on Saturday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman described the incident as “severe”, noting Mr Bar-li was “an accredited observer with an entry tag”.

“It is saddening to see the African Union taken hostage by a small number of extremist states like Algeria and South Africa, which are driven by hatred and controlled by Iran,” he added.

The incident follows a long-running dispute over Israel’s accreditation as an observer to the 55-member bloc in 2021.

The decision by AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat triggered loud protests by powerful member states, notably South Africa.

Last year’s AU summit suspended a debate on whether to withdraw the accreditation and established a committee to address the issue, but the bloc has not said whether it would be discussed this year.

An AU official told AFP the individual who was “asked to leave” was not invited to attend the meeting, with a non-transferable invitation only issued to Israel’s ambassador to the AU, Mr Aleli Admasu.

‘Dysfunctional financial system’

“It is regrettable that the individual in question would abuse such a courtesy,” Mr Faki’s spokeswoman, Ms Ebba Kalondo, said.

Asked about Israel’s accusations, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Mr Vincent Magwenya, told AFP: “They must substantiate their claim.”

All eyes are on the AU to see if it can achieve ceasefires in the Sahel and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have seized swathes of territory and sparked a diplomatic row between Kinshasa and Rwanda’s government, which is accused of backing the rebels.