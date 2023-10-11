Israel shells Lebanon after rocket fire, in third day of violence

Flame and smoke rise over Lebanon as seen from Israel&#039;s border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers gather as flame and smoke rise over Lebanon as seen from Israel&#039;s border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises from Kfarchouba as seen from the village of Rashaya al-Foukhar, in southern Lebanon, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

BEIRUT -A salvo of rockets was fired on Tuesday from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.

The Israeli military said it was responding with artillery fire to launches coming from Lebanese territory. It said some 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which four were intercepted and 10 fell in open spaces.

Lebanon was already on edge after six fighters were killed along the border on Monday: three Hezbollah members, an Israeli officer, and two Palestinian militants who touched off the violence by infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.

The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in the south, known as UNIFIL, said it detected a rocket launch south of Tyre at around 5:30 p.m. local time, urging restraint on all sides.

Its spokesperson said UNIFIL units were sent into underground shelters in the area from where the rockets were launched.

The U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said she met on Tuesday with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, the head of its army Joseph Aoun and the acting head of General Security Elias Bayssari.

"During this difficult time of uncertainty for the country, more than ever, the people of Lebanon need security and stability," she wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hezbollah has voiced support for the Palestinians, saying its "guns and rockets" are with them. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired at three Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms along the border and two more military posts in Israel on Monday.

But the heavily armed, Shi'ite faction has so far not opened a major second front against Israel. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top