Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 11, 2024. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/ File Photo
Updated
May 22, 2024, 04:55 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 04:15 PM

JERUSALEM - The Israeli foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had ordered an immediate recall of its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway in response to those nations' decisions to recognise a Palestinian state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state undermined Israel's right to self-defence and efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Israel will not be silent," Katz said. "We are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens and the removal of Hamas and the return of the hostages."

"There are no more righteous goals than these," Katz said. REUTERS

