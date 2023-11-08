Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks

JERUSALEM - Quiet sobs during memorial speeches, mourning crowds lighting candles... Israel fell silent briefly on Tuesday, marking one month since the deadly Hamas attacks of Oct 7 plunged it into war.

At Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, around 1,000 people observed a minute of silence and recited prayers for the 1,400 killed, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948.

“The atrocities left a horrible mark,” said university president Asher Cohen. “But there is hope. There will be rebirth.”

As they remembered the dead, the bloodiest Gaza war yet raged on in Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas which has claimed more than 10,300 lives according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Ms Mayaan, 38, who lost both her parents in one of the kibbutz communities attacked by Hamas, said it was hard to watch the “devastating” images of death and destruction coming out of Gaza.

“It drives me crazy when people say ‘I’m pro-Palestinian’ or ‘I’m pro-Israeli’,” she told AFP, her voice laden with grief.

“I am pro-peace. My parents would have said the same,” added Ms Mayaan, a staff member of Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

In a reflection of how that sentiment stands out as rare amid an avalanche of hate and anger triggered by the Oct 7 attack, Mayaan asked that her last name be withheld to avoid a public backlash.

Dozens attended a memorial at the academy, where a crowd wearing black lit rows of candles commemorating the victims.

Sobs could be heard as they sang the “Hatikvah” national anthem – meaning “The Hope” in Hebrew.