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Is it true that there is a lizard with Spider-Man colours?

A Mwanza flat-headed rock agama rests on a dirt road in the savannah of the Masai Mara, Kenya.

Red and blue are instantly recognisable as the colours of Spider-Man, one of the world’s most famous superheroes. But nature appears to have its own version of the look, with a lizard sporting a vivid red head and a striking blue body.

Photos of the colourful reptile can look almost too perfect to be real, especially when they are shared online alongside claims that it resembles Spider-Man. But is there really a lizard with the superhero’s signature colours?

The red-headed rock agama (Agama agama) is a real African lizard whose bright colours can certainly give it a Spider-Man-like appearance.

The species is also known as the common agama or rainbow lizard and is found across much of sub-Saharan Africa. While females, young lizards and non-dominant males tend to have more subdued colouring, dominant males can develop a vivid red or orange head and neck, contrasting with a blue body.

These striking colours are not simply for show. Colour plays an important role in communication and reproduction among agamas.

Dominant males use their appearance, body postures and movements to signal their status and attract females, while also warning rival males to stay away.

The males are also territorial and may challenge rivals with displays that include head-bobbing. During aggressive encounters, their colours can change, showing that their appearance is closely linked to their behaviour.

The red-headed rock agama spends much of its time basking in the sun and searching for food, making its brightly coloured body particularly noticeable against rocks and other surfaces.

However, another agama is even more closely associated with the Spider-Man nickname - the Mwanza flat-headed rock agama (Agama mwanzae). Its males have a bright red or violet head, neck and shoulders and a dark blue body, creating an even closer match to the superhero’s red-and-blue suit.

The two species are sometimes confused because of their similar appearance and both belong to the same genus. So, while the red-headed rock agama can definitely give off Spider-Man vibes, the Mwanza flat-headed rock agama is the species more commonly nicknamed the “Spider-Man lizard”.

For fans of the web-slinger, nature has come surprisingly close to recreating the superhero’s colour palette. No web-shooters included. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK