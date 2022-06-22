Is green hydrogen a 'game changer' in clean energy transition?

BOGOTA/RIO DE JANEIRO (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - High in Chile's sun-drenched Atacama desert, Gaston Caceres and five other engineers are working on plans for a huge solar-powered hydrogen project that reflects their country's ambitions to become a leading exporter of the fuel.

"Green" hydrogen, which is extracted from water using electrolysis in a process powered by renewable energy, is touted as a potential game changer in the race for net-zero emissions by cutting fossil fuel dependence to fight climate change.

But despite Chile's abundant supplies of wind and solar energy, Caceres is candid about the challenges ahead for the nascent project - not least its US$4 billion to US$5 billion (S$5.55 billion to S$6.9 billion) estimated price tag.

"There aren't tax breaks or other governmental benefits for these type of big project developments," he said.

Global efforts to reduce dependency on oil and natural gas have gained urgency as the Ukraine war disrupts Europe's energy supplies, and nations from Chile to Brazil and India are vying to become major green hydrogen producers.

Hydrogen and its derivatives could cover up to 12 per cent of global energy demand and account for 10 per cent of reductions in carbon emissions by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), although other estimates vary.

"Green hydrogen can be a game changer for the energy transition," said Francesco La Camera, IRENA's director-general, noting the fuel's particular advantage in hard-to-electrify sectors such as transportation and heavy industry.

But not all countries are well-placed to lead production and export of the fuel.

"You obviously need to have renewable energy and loads of it," said Jonas Moberg, chief executive of The Green Hydrogen Organisation.

Higher cost

For countries that do, like Chile - which is bidding to become a green hydrogen hub in Latin America along with Brazil and Argentina, other hurdles remain.

"One of the main challenges that green hydrogen faces today is its higher cost compared with fossil fuels and other alternative low-carbon technologies," said La Camera, though he noted that costs could plunge as the industry and its infrastructure become established.

Kickstarting large-scale production will require huge upfront investments, ramping up the large-scale production of electrolysers needed to produce green hydrogen, hefty tax breaks to mitigate high initial costs and the development of local expertise, analysts say.

"We produce virtually no green hydrogen today, so there's an awful lot of laws and things that need to come. We are breaking new territory here," Moberg said.

According to a June report by global energy consultancy DNV, renewable and low-carbon hydrogen will only account for 5 per cent of the global final energy mix by 2050 - and raising that will require stronger policies, incentives and higher carbon prices.