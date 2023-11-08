Irishman dethrones Nigerian chef to set new cooking marathon record

Can you cook non-stop for 120 hours? What about baking for almost two consecutive days?

One Irish chef based in Japan has done just that. Back to back.

Mr Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his Irish-themed restaurant in the Japanese city of Matsue, Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday.

The previous record - 93 hours and 11 minutes - was held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. That feat was achieved in May 2023.

Mr Fisher also claimed the longest baking marathon, with a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Ms Wendy Sandner from the United States, who clocked 31 hours and 16 minutes.

Mr Fisher’s two records were achieved consecutively.

That means he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours, with just over a day of rest in between, GWR said.

As part of his cooking marathon, Mr Fisher peeled 300kg of potatoes, according to a report by the BBC.

Fatigue naturally set in at some point, and Mr Fisher said there came a moment when he turned to ask someone to pass him something, as he would on a regular day, only to realise “there was no one there”.

After both marathon sessions, Mr Fisher had made 357kg worth of soda bread and 3,360 portions of food.