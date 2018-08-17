Iraqi man with alleged ISIS ties arrested in California

California, United States (REUTERS) - The FBI arrested Omar Abdulsattar Ameen in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, for a 2014 murder committed by Islamic State (IS) in Iraq.

Court documents say Ameen was part of an IS convoy that attacked a former police officer in Anbar province in April 2014.

A witness, who authorities say came forward this spring, allegedly identified Ameen as the one who fired the lethal shot.

Iraqi officials filed an extradition request in June with a Sacramento judge approving a warrant on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice says Ameen came to Sacramento claiming to be a refugee while hiding his alleged ties to IS.

Ameen is due in court on August 20 and is expected to be extradited to Iraq.